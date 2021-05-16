Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.27 Million

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $118.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.10 million and the lowest is $115.98 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $486.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.89 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,973. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 318,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,212. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

