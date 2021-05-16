Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,420. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.