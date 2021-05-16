Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.08. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

