Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of BBSI opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.