Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $140.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,503,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 216,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

