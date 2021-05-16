Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Identiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 170,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.