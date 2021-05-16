Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $964.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.65 million and the highest is $975.70 million. Genpact reported sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. 873,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.