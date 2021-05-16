Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post sales of $850.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the highest is $897.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.94.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $25.58 on Thursday, hitting $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,264,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.