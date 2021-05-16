Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. QAD posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of QADA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. QAD has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

