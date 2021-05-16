Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEICO stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 145,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,304. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

