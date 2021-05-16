Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $665.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.20 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.