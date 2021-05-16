Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $665.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.20 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

