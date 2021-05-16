Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Youdao has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.41.

Several research firms have commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

