YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. YETI has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.