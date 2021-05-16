YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

