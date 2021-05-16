Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.62). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

