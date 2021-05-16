Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.28.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $188.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

