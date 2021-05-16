Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

NYSE WGO opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.