William H. Frist Buys 13,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

