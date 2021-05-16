WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.96 million and the lowest is $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on WHF shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 110,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

