Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

