WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,540,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

