Wells Fargo & Company Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Targa Resources stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

