Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.