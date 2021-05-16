Wells Fargo & Company Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $175.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

