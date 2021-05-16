Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $318.10 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TransDigm Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.