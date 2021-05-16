Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $322,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

