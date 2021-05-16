Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

