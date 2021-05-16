Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.