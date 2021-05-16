Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

