Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

