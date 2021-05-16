Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

