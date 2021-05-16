Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $158.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

