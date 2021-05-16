Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 3,859,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

