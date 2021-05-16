Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

