Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $382.95. 5,167,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,568. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

