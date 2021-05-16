WAM Active Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.97 and a quick ratio of 20.97.

In other WAM Active news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 1,248,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

