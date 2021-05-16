Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $44,401.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,044,720 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars.

