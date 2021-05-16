W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.