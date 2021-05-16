Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

