Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $98,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after acquiring an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

VST opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

