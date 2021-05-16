VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $306.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

