Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

