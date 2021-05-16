Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $877,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 503.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 374.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.