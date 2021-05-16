Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $981,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

WERN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

