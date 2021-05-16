Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $910,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after buying an additional 473,684 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,796,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

