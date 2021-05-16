Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $2,356,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CR opened at $98.54 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

