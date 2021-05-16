Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

WING stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

