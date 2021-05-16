Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

SAGE opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

