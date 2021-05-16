Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 400 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

