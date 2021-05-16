Vine Energy (VEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Vine Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

