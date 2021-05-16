Vine Energy (VEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Vine Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.